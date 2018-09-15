GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)-The Gaffney Fire Department was able to revive two dogs found in a house fire on Saturday.
The department said they responded to a call regarding a house fire on West Smith Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found two dogs unresponsive. They pulled the dogs from the home and used a pet oxygen.
Luckily, the dogs responded to the oxygen.
The fire department said the dogs are expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.