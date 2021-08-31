GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Gaffney Fire Department announces that Lt. Gary Burris recently passed away after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
The fire department announced the news in a statement that they released via Facebook on Tuesday night.
The department asks for people to pray for his immediate family and his family within the fire service.
