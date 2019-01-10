GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes as Gaffney firefighters work to clear an accident on Chesnee Highway Thursday evening.
According to Gaffney City Fire Department, a stretch of the highway between Peachoid Road and Northgate Road is closed, and could remain shut down for an extended period of time.
FOX Carolina is working on getting details about the collision from officials. Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.