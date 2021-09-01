GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gaffney's varsity football game confirmed that it is searching for a new opponent for this week's upcoming football game.
We are looking for a game this Friday, 9/3. If interested please DM this account.— Gaffney Football (@GaffneyFootball) September 1, 2021
Gaffney was originally scheduled to play Rock Hill High School on Friday.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
