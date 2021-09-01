Football generic

A football in a field.

 Pixabay

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gaffney's varsity football game confirmed that it is searching for a new opponent for this week's upcoming football game. 

Gaffney was originally scheduled to play Rock Hill High School on Friday. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

MORE NEWS: Bob Jones University to require indoor masking, school confirms

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.