GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Those who go to Your Best Body Fitness Center in Gaffney are ready to ring in the new new year in a healthy way. So, those who work at the fitness center are cooking up new ways to make that happen.
"For me, food is true passion," Alain Suissa said. He's the owner of Meals to Shape and the executive chef at Your Best Body Fitness Center.
"It was always a passion. I always loved working out, I always loved cooking," Suissa said.
He and the gym owner, Lisa Fink, are taking steps to offer heart-healthy meals on-site.
"We do a healthy house-made chicken salad. We do grilled chicken and we do salmon entrees," he said.
Now, those who workout can pickup health meals before they leave the gym.
"Everything is made in-house from scratch- from the fruit cut, all the way to the grilled salmon," Suissa said. "Membership here, they're all getting on a nutrition program, so they want something easy- grab and go."
He says the cafe and food truck are open to the community as well.
"I hear from people 'Alain, I need to eat low-carb because I'm diabetic, or Alain, I need something because I cannot cook'," he said.
There's also a new food truck on-site. It's the first gym in Gaffney to have one. Suissa will merge his Mediterranean flavors and Southern cuisines to create healthy meals.
"It's part of my tradition," Suissa said.
He believes it's important to look and feel good. The food truck will officially open for business Saturday, January 12.
