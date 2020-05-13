GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Gaffney High's class of 2020 has had an interesting end to their senior year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday, high school officials announced they'll be getting a relatively normal graduation - though some safety guidelines will be implemented.
Gaffney seniors will get to walk across the stage on Thursday, May 28 at 8 p.m. in The Reservation. Each senior will receive one ticket, which permits for two guests.
To make sure everyone is social distancing, the school is also asking that guests ride together. Each student will get a parking pass that will be assigned to either the D.O parking lot or the lower lot - depending on whether their seats are on the visitor or the home side.
Graduates and staff will park in the bus lot. Those seniors not driving can be dropped off in the twelfth grade parking lot. Guests will be seated by staff as they arrive, according to social distancing guidelines.
A clear bag policy will be put in place. Upon entry, all visitors will be getting their temperatures taken, and pass through metal detectors. Masks are encouraged, and sanitizing stations will be provided.
The ceremony itself will be live-streamed, so family members and friends not in attendance can watch from home.
After the graduation has commenced, guests will be asked to leave immediately - and safely. No others will be allowed on the field. Students will dismiss in alphabetical order at the back of the stadium, and receive their diplomas.
If weather doesn't cooperate, the ceremony will be pushed to Friday, May 29 with time being determined by the weather forecast.
