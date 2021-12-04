GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Gaffney High School are the new 5A State Champions after beating Dutch Fork 22-19.
Gaffney High came back from a 19-7 deficit in the fourth quarter. The team now holds 18 State Championships in program history.
Dutch Fork had won 62 consecutive games coming into this matchup. Their last loss was in 2015.
They held the State Championship title for five years.
