GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County School District confirmed Monday that Gaffney High School football games for the next two weeks will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues on the football team.
The Indians were scheduled to face Fort Mill this Friday.
Officials said football practice will resume on November 2 if everyone is all clear.
Rescheduled dates for the two postponed games have not yet been determined.
MORE NEWS - Supreme Court to hear case over border wall funding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.