GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Gaffney man has been arrested and charged for furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy after attempting to throw two contraband filled footballs over the perimeter fence at Lee Correctional Institution.
Officials say on May 13, 21-year old Rodney Tate Jr., attempted to throw the two footballs filled with tobacco, a digital scale, and cigar wrappers over the fence.
The Lee County Sheriff's Department assisted in the arrest of Tate outside of the correctional facility.
