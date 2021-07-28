CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says that a Gaffney man has been arrested on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a release.
According to the release, investigators say that the suspect possessed multiple files of child sex abuse material.
The suspect was identified by the Attorney General as 33-year-old Christopher Allen Barber. Wilson's office says that Barber is charged with 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Each count brings a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison, according to the AG.
