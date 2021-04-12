GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Cherokee County Coroner says a man was killed in a single car collision on a rural road on Monday morning.
The Coroner says Landon Perry Seals, 26, was traveling north on Draytonville Road at 8:04 a.m. The car ran off the right side of the road hitting a tree on the driver's side before coming to a stop.
Seals was trapped in the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy and toxicology analysis will be performed for further investigation into the crash.
