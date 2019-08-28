Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, a Gaffney man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he admitted to killing and stuffing a man's body into the trunk of a car.
33-year-old Steven Clayton Scruggs pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the June 2018 death of Jamie Lee Miller.
Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they found the victim in the trunk of a stolen car which was later connected to a burglary that occurred on June 15.
Along with that car, a second was stolen that Scruggs, along with 32-year-old Tabitha Cook were spotted driving. Scruggs led troopers on an extensive chase topping speeds of 100 mph.
Along with the guilty plea of voluntary manslaughter, Scruggs also pleaded guilty to failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree burglary, attempted grand larceny and distribution of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
At this time, prosecutors say charges are still pending against cook for accessory after the fact of a felony and misprision of a felony.
