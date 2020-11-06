GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Gaffney man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after a Cherokee County Jury determined he was in possession of illegal drugs.
33-year-old Bryson J. Smith was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, marijuana and cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.
Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrived at Smith's home on Maple Wood Dr. to serve warrants when they found what appeared to be marijuana in his residence.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found 2.55 grams of cocaine, 100 fentanyl tablets, 7.78 grams of heroin and 11.15 grams of methamphetamine.
According to a release from the Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office, Circuit Judge Keith Kelly issued the sentenced at the conclusion of a 4-day jury trial. The release also says that Smith has a prior criminal record that includes convictions for narcotics, assault and battery, and weapons.
