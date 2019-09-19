ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A Gaffney man is headed to prison after pleading guilty in federal court to involuntary manslaughter after a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway last year.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray announced Thursday that Zachary Jorden Childers, 22, of Gaffney was sentenced to 40 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
The crash happened on September 1, 2018, when Childers was driving modified Subaru WRX on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Childers’ vehicle was one of four similar cars to make the trip.
“Childers and his friends had modified their cars for both style and performance, and their intent was to test out their vehicles on the curvy, mountainous roads of the Blue Ridge Parkway,” Murray said in a news release. “Childers had three passengers in his car, including the victim, a 16-year-old female.”
The crash happened about 10:30 p.m. when Childers attempted to pass a vehicle driven by one of his friends while driving approximately 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.
“As a result, Childers lost control of his vehicle, and his car skidded off the road, and flipped and rolled several times down a steep embankment,” Murray added. “The victim was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead on the scene.”
Childers’ driver’s license had been revoked prior to the crash.
Childers must serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.
