GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Outlets Carnival with over 20 rides, as well as food, and games for the whole family, is back!
The carnival will be open for the following times:
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday
- Noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday
- Noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday
Sunday, May 23 is the last day for the carnival.
Admission is free!
Carnival organizers ask that you wear a face mask and there will be hand washing stations and hand sanitizer set out for guest.
