GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Gaffney PD posted an announcement on Facebook made by the Gaffney City Council where they passed an ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn.
Council members said starting Wednesday at 5 p.m., all individuals will be required to wear a face covering in retail and food service establishments.
Council members said the ordinance requires:
- All customers are required to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment or Foodservice Establishment;
- All Retail Establishments shall require staff to wear, and those staff shall wear, Face Coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed; and
- All Foodservice Establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including, without limitation, delivery personnel) to wear, and those staff shall wear, Face Coverings while working.
Exemptions include:
- In outdoor or unenclosed areas appurtenant to Retail Establishments or Foodservice Establishments in which social distancing of at least six feet is possible and observed;
- For people whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a Face Covering;
- For those who cannot wear a Face Covering due to a medical or behavioral condition;
- For children under 2 years old, provided that adults accompanying children age two through 6 shall use reasonable efforts to cause those children to wear Face Coverings while inside the enclosed area of any Retail Establishment or Foodservice Establishment;
- For patrons of Foodservice Establishments while they are dining;
- In private, individual offices;
- When complying with directions of law enforcement officers;
- In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a Face Covering, including when obtaining or rendering goods or services such as the receipt of dental services or while swimming;
- While exclusively with members of a family or the same household, and no person other than such family or household is within the same enclosed area.
Penalties for violating this ordinance are:
- Any person violating the provisions of this Ordinance by failing to wear a Face Covering when required shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a penalty of not more than $25.00. Each day of a continuing violation of this Ordinance shall be considered a separate and distinct offense.
- Any Responsible Person violating the provisions of this Ordinance by failing to require employees of the Establishment to wear a Face Covering when required shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a penalty of not more than $25.00. Each day of a continuing violation of this Ordinance shall be considered a separate and distinct offense.
- In addition to the penalties established in this section, repeated violations of this Ordinance by a Responsible Person by failing to require employees of the Establishment to wear a Face Covering are additionally hereby declared to be a public nuisance, which may be abated by the City of Gaffney by restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunction, or other means provided for by the laws of this State. The foregoing notwithstanding, every effort shall be made to bring Establishments into voluntary compliance with the terms of this Ordinance prior to the commencement of any enforcement action.
The ordinance will remain in effect until March 31, 2021 unless modified, extended or repealed by Gaffney City Council.
