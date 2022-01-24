GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers charged a suspect on Saturday wanted for multiple armed robbery incidents. They added that one suspect is still on the loose.
Officers said they responded to Liberty Tax Service at around 1:53 p.m. on January 22, 2022. When they arrived, officers said they noticed a gray Pontiac G6 with a North Carolina paper ta. According to officers, they then realized it matched the description of a car connected to several Armed Robberies at Finance Companies in South Carolina.
The vehicle had no one inside, but the keys were still in the ignition, and it was still running. Officers then went inside and found two men wearing masks. Officers tried to speak with them, but they ran towards the officers and tried to escape. According to officers, they tased the suspects, but they still got away. During the escape, officers said one of the suspects slung a bag containing a black semi-automatic handgun at them.
According to officers, they located one of the suspects trying to break into a vehicle on Marion Avenue. They took the suspect into custody and later identified him as Gerald Jerome Raymond from Gastonia, North Carolina. Raymond was charged for two other armed robberies that occurred on December 17, 2021, and January 12, 2022. They added that evidence at the scene connected both suspects to that incident.
Officers are working with the FBI and nearby agencies to close their cases. However, these suspects have not been charged in connection to any other incidents at this point.
Raymond was charged with the following after he was taken into custody.
- Two counts of Armed Robbery Armed With Deadly Weapon
- Four counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft
- Shoplifting/ enhancement
- Possession of Weapon During Violent Crime
- Two counts of Property Offense, 3rd or Subsequent
- Giving False Information
- Breaking into Auto/Tanks where Fuel Stored
- Two Counts of Possession Firearm by Convicted Violent Felon
- Unlawful Carrying of Weapon
- Assaulting Police Officer While Resisting Arest
- Shoplifting
