GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police need your help finding a man they say is responsible for using a five-finger discount on video games.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on Wednesday. They say the man robbed the GameStop on Floyd Baker Boulevard on March 17, just before 9 p.m. In one photo, he's seen holding up a large trash bag.
If you know who he is or have more information on him, call Det. Sgt. Michael Hadden at 864-206-3309.
