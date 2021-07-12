GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gaffney Police said they arrested a man accused of beating a woman who later died, according to a police report.
According to the report, police went to Camellia Circle after it was reported that a man broke into a bedroom window and assaulted a victim, eventually leaving trauma to her head.
Police said that the man ran from the scene after the assault.
Gaffney Police said the woman stopped breathing after the incident. While on her way to the hospital, the woman passed away.
Gaffney Police identified the victim as Ruby Sizemore Brown.
The suspect was later found along Cherokee Ave. and was arrested for public drinking. He was later charged with murder and first-degree burglary, according to booking information from the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Police identified the suspect as Jerome Rainey, according to the report.
While in jail, Rainey was heard saying "I really killed my ole lady," according to the police report.
MORE NEWS: Police search for man accused of vandalizing Wings of the City statue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.