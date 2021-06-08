GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gaffney police arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred along Maple Drive on Saturday, according to a report from the police department.
Police confirmed that Malik Wilson was charged with attempted murder after witnesses told officers that he shot a man in the shoulder.
Police say that upon arriving to the scene, they noticed Wilson in a front yard near where the incident occurred. Wilson was then handcuffed and placed in a patrol car.
Another witness told police that Wilson dropped something in the trash of another residence along Maple Drive. Police say when they checked the trash, they discovered a Glock handgun.
Police then read Wilson his Miranda rights and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center, according to the report.
Police were informed by witnesses that the victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, the report says.
