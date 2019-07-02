Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney police are searching for a man they say is wanted on two counts of attempted murder.
According to a post on the police department's Facebook page, Favian Von Derick Smith also has warrants for possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Police are asking anyone who can provide information to his whereabouts to please contact the Gaffney Police Department or to call 9-11.
