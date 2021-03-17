GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Police Chief for the City of Gaffney Chris Skinner formally announced his retirement.
Chief Skinner has served the city of Gaffney as chief for the last three years.
"After serving the City of Gaffney and the State of South Carolina for over 33 years, I will miss many personal and professional relationship I have developed throughout my law enforcement career," said the chief in a news release.
Chief Skinner is set to retire effective April 1, 2021.
More news: Councilman: International company planning to create 174 new jobs in Spartanburg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.