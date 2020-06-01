Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner's office released a statement on police brutality and on the arrest of the officer seen kneeling on the neck of George Floyd.
The statement reads:
The Gaffney Police Dept. does not in any way, approve of police brutality. If we have any type of situations of unlawful force or misconduct by an officer, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division will be immediately called for an investigation. All our officers have body-worn cameras which can be reviewed by Chief Skinner immediately.
We respect peaceful protests. Police Chief Chris Skinner and the men and women of the Gaffney Police Dept. agree that Officer Chauvin should be charged along with the other officers involved in the death of George Floyd. We have no sympathy for these types of actions.
Our job is to make sure the people of the City of Gaffney are protected, and to make sure victims have justice served. All people will be respected equally and fairly.
Chief Skinner has an open door policy for any citizen concerns. You may contact him directly at 864-206-3308. If there is no answer, leave a message and he will return your call.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of George Floyd!
May GOD bless you all and we pray that you will be kept out of harms way.
