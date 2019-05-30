Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department will be conducting a fan drive to help people in need during the hot summer months.
Donations will be accepted at the Gaffney Police Department located on North Limestone Street starting Thursday, May 30 and be collected until the end of June.
Chief of Police Chris Skinner said last summer he was amazed at how many people in Cherokee County, particularly the elderly, do not have air conditioning.
Fans were distributed last year based on referrals from Meals on Wheels, Senior Centers of Cherokee County, and area churches.
Fans can be dropped off during normal business hours Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
More news: Greenville man hopes to receive 100 birthday cards on his 100th birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.