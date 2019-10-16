Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney are investigating after reports have surfaced of women being videotaped in locker rooms at Limestone College without their knowledge.
According to the police report, five different videos were recorded of five different female teams in the male soccer locker room.
The alleged incidents occurred between September of 2012 and October 2013. In all of the videos, the women can be seen showering and changing clothes.
Police say the videos appear to have been recorded from a sink in the male's locker room showing the entrance to the shower and the changing area of the locker room.
As recently as two months ago police say the five videos in question were uploaded to a pornography website.
Wednesday, Limestone College released the following statement:
Since being made aware of the alleged incident on our campus, the Limestone Campus Safety Department and other College officials have been assisting the Gaffney Police Department with its investigation. Our primary goal continues to be the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests. We are fortunate that such alleged incidents are highly uncommon on our campus, and they certainly will not be tolerated. Limestone College is as safe as any institution in the nation. It is unfortunate that an individual or individuals might have violated the terms under which we are gathered as a community at this College. We will continue to cooperate with the proper law enforcement authorities as the investigation moves forward. Because this is an ongoing matter, we will be unable to comment further until the investigation is completed.
- Charles Wyatt, VP for Communications & Marketing/Director of Communications
At this time, police don't know who is responsible for the videos, but they are investigating.
