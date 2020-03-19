The city of Gaffney announced that its police and fire departments will begin delivering groceries and prescriptions to elderly and high-risk residents.
Police said responding to emergencies will remain their priority, but this service will be offered when first responders are not on emergency calls.
People who are elderly or are afraid to leave home due to health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak can call 864-489-8115 to request this service.
