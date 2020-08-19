Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney are investigating after they say a victim was found shot along Gaffney Avenue Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a call for service around 11:19 a.m. in the 100 block of Gaffney Avenue on August 14.
When officers arrived, they say they located a victim who had been shot in the head.
Police say several items of interest were located during a search of the scene and interviews are continuing to be conducted.
We're told at this time the victim is still alive.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
