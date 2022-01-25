GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Cherokee Tribal Police arrested a Gaffney police officer on Saturday morning, according to a release from the Gaffney Police Department.
The officer was identified in the release as Dillion Lee Haney.
Haney was later transported to the Jackson County Detention Center and was booked on numerous charges, according to the release. According to booking information from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Haney is charged with two counts of assault on a female, two counts of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner and two two counts of resisting a public officer.
The police department confirmed that Haney was terminated on Monday.
Gaffney police chief Gerald Knight issued a statement on Haney's arrest.
“It is the policy of this law enforcement agency that all officers shall conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects high ethical standards consistent with the values and mission established by this agency and expectations of the community it serves.”
