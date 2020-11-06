GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gaffney Police say they are looking for a suspect they say pointed a firearm at several people at the Circle K On W. Floyd Baker Blvd.
The police shared photos of the suspect on Facebook on Friday, and say that he fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.
Gaffney police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Haney at (864)-206-3341
