GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Gaffney police chief said detectives were signing warrants against two suspects Friday morning after a hit-and-run led to a shooting.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Granite Drive and Annette Street.
Chief Chris Skinner said three women were in a 2012 Nissan Altima that was sideswiped by 2000 Nissan Altima.
When the women followed to try to get the license plate number so they could call police, someone inside the other vehicle started shooting, Skinner said.
At least seven shots were fired from a 9mm handgun, Skinner said.
One woman in the car was struck in the face by the gunfire and taken to the hospital, where Skinner said she was undergoing surgery Friday morning.
Detectives filed warrants for Joel Trince Dawkins, Jr., charging him with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, one count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and hit and run property damage.
Anyone with information on Dawkins' whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Skinner said the victims did not know the suspects and the motive for the shooting is unclear.
