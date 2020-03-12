Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney are asking for help finding two missing teens.
Police say Sianna Lawter and Mason Finch were last seen on March 10.
According to police, they were seen leaving Gaffney Middle School on Tuesday, but haven't been seen since.
If you know their whereabouts, please call 911 or Detective Nick Fowler at (864)489-8115.
More news: Deputies: Suspect points gun at 3 Spartanburg Co. deputies; eventually taken into custody peacefully
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.