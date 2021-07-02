- Freeman Stoddard, Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes
- Alvieann Chandler, Freeman Stoddard
Gaffney swears in first Black police chief
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chief Gerald Knight was sworn in as the first African American Police Chief ever in the history of the City of Gaffney.
The ceremony was before a packed City Hall.
Knight says he's ready to take on the position.
"I'm excited. I'm nervous but happy at the same time," Knight said.
Knight says he's already setting goals for the kind of chief he wants to be.
"We're going to be transparent," Knight said, "The community is the police, and the police are the community. And, I think, if we work together, we're going to be fine. We can solve a lot of these small problems."
Mayor Randy Moss assures he is the best person for the job.
"He was not picked because he's an African American, he was picked because he had the best application the best interview," Moss said.
Moss says that's why Knight stood out from 30 applicants. And he also has over 20 years of experience. His colleagues, like Lt. Fox are also happy for him.
"I think that this community will see what a great person he is and what a great leader he is," Fox said.
17-year-old Adom Appiah witnessed the historic moment with his family.
"To see the first Black chief to be sworn in ever in the City of Gaffney is truly inspirational to me. I've been here for such a long time and have never really seen something like this," said Appiah.
Appiah says he was inspired and hopes for a brighter future,
"Growing up in Gaffney, I've seen the good parts and the bad parts, but to see something so positive like this today. It gives me a lot of hope for South Carolina," Appiah said.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up-to-date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina
Most Popular Stories
- Freeman Stoddard, Alvieann Chandler, Anisa Snipes
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.