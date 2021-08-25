GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gaffney High School's upcoming varsity football game has been canceled, according to information retweeted on Dutch Fork High School football's official twitter account.
BREAKING: Out of an abundance of respect to the Dutch Fork HS community and the @dfhsfootball team, Friday’s game between the Indians and Silver Foxes has been CANCELLED.— Gaffney Football History (@Gaffney_History) August 25, 2021
Our prayers are with Dutch Fork in the days and weeks ahead. May you find healing in these difficult times
The cancelation comes after the passing of a Dutch Fork football player earlier this week.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
PREVIOUSLY: SC high school student dies after collapsing during football practice
