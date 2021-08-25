Football generic

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Gaffney High School's upcoming varsity football game has been canceled, according to information retweeted on Dutch Fork High School football's official twitter account. 

The cancelation comes after the passing of a Dutch Fork football player earlier this week. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

PREVIOUSLY: SC high school student dies after collapsing during football practice

 

