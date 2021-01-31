GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A special art exhibit looking at Black history in Cherokee County is now open to the public.
The Cherokee County NAACP branch has partnered with the Cherokee County Alliance of Visual Arts (CAVA) to present "Portraits of Change: Black History in Cherokee County". The exhibit is being hosted at the Gaffney Visitors Center and Art Gallery on W. Frederick Street through March 1. You can visit weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The exhibit highlights trailblazers in public service and education, along with a special exhibit on the first African-American citizen to vote in Cherokee County. Visitors to the exhibit are asked to wear a mask and socially distance as part of COVID-19 precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.