Tryon, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday morning, the Town of Tryon confirms 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into the streets for approximately 30 minutes.
According to Tryon Communications, the wastewater came from a manhole located near the intersection of Braewick Road and Melrose Avenue Extension.
Officials say the wastewater flowed into an unknown tributary of Little Creek.
For more information, contact Tryon Town Hall at 828-859-6654.
