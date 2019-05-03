HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Hendersonville Water and Sewer said around 1,600 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed from two manholes on Ashwood Road on April 29 due to a pipe failure.
The untreated water from the City of Hendersonville’s Wastewater Collection System entered Brittain Creek in the French Broad River Basin.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and is investigating.
Anyone with concerns can call Mr. Lee Smith or Tim Sexton at (828) 697-3073.
