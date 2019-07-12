Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Hendersonville said their wastewater collection system experienced a discharge of untreated wastewater on Thursday.
According to officials, around 11 a.m. a manhole on Brevard Road discharged approximately 3800 gallons of untreated wastewater due to debris in the line.
Officials say the untreated water spread to Wash Creek in the French Broad River Basin.
The N.C. Department of Enviornmental Quality Division of Water Resources was notified and will be reviewing the matter.
Officials say anyone looking for more information can contact Mr. Lee Smmith or Andy Brogden with Hendersonville Water and Sewer at 828-697-3073.
