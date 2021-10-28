ATLANTA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series will be a bit of a throwback to the days before interleague play and players frequently changing teams. None of the Atlanta Braves have faced Houston starter Luis Garcia. The only Astros player who has hit against Braves starter Ian Anderson is Marwin Gonzalez, who is 0 for 3. This weekend could make the final general plate appearances by pitchers in major league history. Garcia, 0 for 6 at the plate in his big league career, will borrow a bat from teammate Yordan Álvarez for his trips to the plate in the National League city.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.