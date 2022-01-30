GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The University of South Carolina's athletic department released a statement following the passing of Cheslie Kryst on Sunday.
According to the Associated Press, 30-year-old Kryst was pronounced dead on Sunday after she jumped from a Manhattan apartment building.
Kryst is a former Division I athlete, a former North Carolina attorney, and correspondent for "Extra." She also received an MBA from Wake Forest University.
Gamecock Athletics released a statement about her passing:
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cheslie Kryst, a woman of many talents and former @GamecockTrack student-athlete.— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) January 30, 2022
Please keep the Kryst family in your thoughts and prayers.
Please remember, you’re not alone. Help is available: 800-273-8255
