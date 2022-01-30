Kryst is also known for being a correspondent on Extra.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The University of South Carolina's athletic department released a statement following the passing of Cheslie Kryst on Sunday.

According to the Associated Press, 30-year-old Kryst was pronounced dead on Sunday after she jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. 

Kryst is a former Division I athlete, a former North Carolina attorney, and correspondent for "Extra." She also received an MBA from Wake Forest University.

Gamecock Athletics released a statement about her passing: 

MORE ON THIS STORY: Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

 

