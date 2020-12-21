COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina's men's basketball team has canceled their game against South Carolina State that was scheduled to be played on Wednesday, according to a release form the South Carolina's athletic department.
According to the release, the game was canceled after receiving results of COVID-19 tests on Monday. The release does not say what the result of those tests were.
The release says that the Gamecocks have paused all team activities until further test results are received. According to the school, the status of the team's future games for the next two weeks will be determined in the near future.
MORE NEWS: West Point faces worst cheating scandal in decades
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.