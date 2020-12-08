COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina's upcoming men's basketball game against Wofford on Thursday has been canceled after positive COVID-19 tests reported by the team.
The results were received by the team on Tuesaday and those who tested positive will be retested tomorrow along with the rest of the team. With these positive tests, the Gamecocks have announced that the men's basketball team has also paused all team activities.
The university's athletic department says that the status of its upcoming games over the next two weeks will be determined soon as well.
