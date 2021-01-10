COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina announced on Sunday that it has hired its newest offensive and defensive coordinators for the Gamecock football team.
The school's athletic department announced that Marcus Satterfield will serve as the team's offensive coordinator as well as their quarterback coach. Clayton White will serve as the team's defensive coordinator, according to UofSC.
Satterfield will join the Gamecocks with 20 years of college football coaching experience including two seasons as the head coach of Tennessee Tech and also served as Baylor's tight end coach and recruiting director. Most recently, Satterfield was an assistant offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers during the 2020 season.
Defensive coordinator Clayton White comes to the Gamecocks after spending the past four seasons in the same position at Western Kentucky University. According to a release from UofSC, White is a three-time nominee for the Broyles award, an award presented to the top assistant coach in college football.
The school also announced the hiring of Luke Day as its Strength and Conditioning coach.
Day was most previously the strength and conditioning coach at Marshall University, according to UofSC.
