COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Amid today's climate concerning reform, inclusion and justice, the University of South Carolina says they're working to further boost diversity and inclusion within their athletics programs.
In a Zoom conference call with athletics staff, Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced a new role of Chief Diversity Officer.
Maria Hickman, Executive Associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator, will take over the position and lead the Gamecocks Athletics efforts in diversity and inclusion initiatives.
"Sports has historically been a leader in bringing people together from different races, religions, cultures and backgrounds," said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "We can use the platform that sports give us to support diversity and inclusion initiatives for our student-athletes, coaches and staff. Maria will be a great catalyst and facilitator to lead these plans."
The Zoom call involved conversations with staff to discuss the best ways for diversity and inclusion within the department - focusing on not just student-athletes, but also coaches and staff.
"These are difficult and challenging times for our black student-athletes, coaches and staff," said Hickman. "However, this is the time where we can all take part in helping make a positive change in our world, and I look forward to helping lead our department in those efforts."
