(FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina men's basketball team will be postponing their match up against Mizzou, which was originally scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m, the team announced via Twitter.
South Carolina later stated that the game has been tentatively re-scheduled for Sunday, January 13, at 1 p.m. Eastern at Colonial Life Arena. This is still pending weather permitting Missouri's travel to Columbia on Saturday.
Both teams have worked with the SEC in working to reschedule the game. A final determination on the re-scheduled game is expected to be announced Saturday afternoon.
Should the game be played on Sunday, all tickets originally bought for Saturday will be honored. Additionally, ticket vouchers given to students who took part in Read With The Gamecocks and Martin's Math Club will be honored. However, there will be no ticket refunds.
Fans are urged to visit GamecocksOnline and follow the team on social media for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.