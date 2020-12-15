COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has received a five-year contract worth $13.75 million over the life of the deal.
The compensation package was approved Tuesday by the South Carolina Board of Trustees.
Beamer was named to replace Will Muschamp earlier this month. the 43-year-old Beamer will make $2.75 million each season of the deal, which runs through December 2025.
Beamer will receive bonuses ranging from $200,000 to making the Southeastern Conference title game to $1 million for winning the national championship.
Beamer is an Oklahoma assistant who is with the Sooners preparing for the Big 12 championship this weekend.
