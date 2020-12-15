FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2014, file photo, Virginia Tech associate head coach Shane Beamer smiles as he is interviewed by ESPN after the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, in Annapolis, Md. Shane Beamer, the associate head coach and running backs coach at Virginia Tech the last five years and son of longtime Hokies coach Frank Beamer, is Georgia's new special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. New Georgia coach Kirby Smart announced the addition of Beamer to his staff on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)