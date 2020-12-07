COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina on Monday formally introduced Shane Beamer is its new head football coach.
Beamer replaces Will Muschamp to lead the football program.
Beamer addressed the Gamecocks Nation in a virtual news conference.
“Today is a dream come true," Beamer said.
This will be the South Carolina native's first head coaching job. He previously served as an assistant coach for the Gamecocks under Steve Spurrier. He is rejoining the Gamecocks from Oklahoma.
Gamecocks Athletics Director Ray Tanner said that he could tell during Beamer's first meeting with players that Beamer cares deeply for the athletes and the success they will enjoy under his leadership.
"I feel very strongly we have found the man to lead our football program," Tanner said.
PREVIOUSLY: South Carolina names Oklahoma's Beamer its football coach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.