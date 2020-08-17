COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will host Tennessee in week 1 of SEC football and then play ten more games.
SEC announced the week one schedule at 3 p.m. Monday.
USC will host Tennessee on September 26 in week one.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
- Oct. 3 at Florida
- Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt
- Oct. 17 AUBURN
- Oct. 24 at LSU
- Oct. 31 Open
- Nov. 7 TEXAS A&M
- Nov. 14 at Ole Miss
- Nov. 21 MISSOURI
- Nov. 28 GEORGIA
- Dec. 5 at Kentucky
MORE NEWS - SC Senate called back to 'protect the voter and the vote'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.