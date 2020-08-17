sec week 1.jpg

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will host Tennessee in week 1 of SEC football and then play ten more games.

SEC announced the week one schedule at 3 p.m. Monday.

USC will host Tennessee on September 26 in week one.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

  • Oct. 3                   at Florida
  • Oct. 10                 at Vanderbilt
  • Oct. 17                 AUBURN
  • Oct. 24                 at LSU
  • Oct. 31                 Open
  • Nov. 7                  TEXAS A&M
  • Nov. 14                at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 21                MISSOURI
  • Nov. 28                GEORGIA
  • Dec. 5                   at Kentucky

