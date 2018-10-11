Texas A&M junior Braden Mann who averages a 54.9 yards per punt, is first in the nation in college football by more than three yards. The Aggies are the first in the country with a 46.4 net punting average, the second best mark in history. Utah State set the record in 1971 with a 46.7 average.
SC junior and punt returner Bryan Edwards is averaging five yards per return with a long of 21 yards. This is Edwards' first season as the Gamecocks' punt return man. SC Coaches have faith that Edwards is a qualified match.
"We need to get Bryan loose, because Bryan is a very effective returner." South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said.
South Carolina will face off with Texas A&M on Saturday, at 3:30 pm.
