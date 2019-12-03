COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The University of South Carolina announced Tuesday that quarterback Ryan Hilinski is scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery to repair a tear in his left meniscus.
Hilinski completed the season with the lateral meniscus tear, answering some fans' questions as to why he had a slight limp in the Gamecocks' last few games.
South Carolina addressed rumors spread that the young quarterback may have suffered a torn ACL, stating "they are completely erroneous."
Ryan's father, Mark, says they are satisfied with how the University handled their son's injury.
"We are completely comfortable with how Ryan has been handled by the coaching and medical staff at South Carolina," said Mark Hilinski. "There was no risk of further injury with his knee so Ryan continued to play and we supported his decision to do so. While it may not be necessary, he is opting to have this procedure done to get back to full go as quickly as possible."
Hilinski started at quarterback for eleven games in the regular season, completing 236 of 406 passes.
When exactly the 19-year-old will undergo surgery has yet to be determined. The school says he's expected to be back with the team for winter workouts in January at full strength.
