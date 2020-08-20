COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina announced Thursday that freshman running back MarShawn Lloyd will miss the entire 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee.
Head coach Will Muschamp said Lloyd suffered the injury during Wednesday's practice.
"I'm extremely disappointed for MarShawn," said Coach Muschamp in a news release. "It was a non-contact situation where he just planted his foot and tore his ACL. MarShawn will attack his rehabilitation like he does everything in life. The best is yet to come for MarShawn Lloyd."
